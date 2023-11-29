GVMC council meeting likely to be organised in Visakhapatnam on December 6

November 29, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council meeting is likely to be conducted on December 6. The standing committee meeting is likely to be held either on December 1 or 2. In this regard, the corporation has prepared a 18-point main agenda. A supplementary agenda is likely to be prepared. A few corporators said that this was the first time a council meeting is going to be organised within a short time since the last two and half years. The last council meeting was held on October 19.