GVMC council meeting likely to be organised in Visakhapatnam on December 6

November 29, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council meeting is likely to be conducted on December 6. The standing committee meeting is likely to be held either on December 1 or 2. In this regard, the corporation has prepared a 18-point main agenda. A supplementary agenda is likely to be prepared. A few corporators said that this was the first time a council meeting is going to be organised within a short time since the last two and half years. The last council meeting was held on October 19.

