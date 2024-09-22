GVMC council meeting in Visakhapatnam likely to be a stormy affair

The first Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council meeting since the formation of the new government in the State, after several postponements, has been scheduled for September 24.

While the GVMC held a special budget meeting in January, this would be the first GVMC council meeting this year. The last council meeting was held in December 2023, after which no meetings were held due to the imposition of the election model code of conduct.

The meeting is expected to be a stormy affair since the TDP-JSP-BJP corporators are likely to have the upper hand this time. In July, seven corporators joined the TDP, while five joined the JSP. At present, YSRCP has 48 corporators; the NDA (TDP, BJP, JSP) has 47, while the CPI and CPI(M) have one each.

A few NDA corporators also claim that more YSRCP corporators will support the alliance’s proposals during the meeting and that it will have a significant impact on the approval of the proposals.

Meanwhile, the GVMC has prepared a 48-point main agenda for the meeting and a 27-point supplementary agenda.

Most issues on the agenda relate to mechanical, engineering, and public health (PH) works. The proposal to extend the services of the employees in various wings is also on the agenda.

The council is likely to hold a dedicated question hour for the corporators to discuss ward-level issues.

Some of the important proposals include allocating space near the AU Convention Centre on Beach Road to the VMRDA for five years for the display of a UH-3H helicopter as part of the ‘Helicopter Museum project’. The appointment of a technical advisor to the Mudasarlova Reservoir and Park development project is also proposed.

Steel Plant issue

The CPI and CPI(M) corporators recently staged a protest demanding the council include a proposal to pass a resolution demanding the merger of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) with Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and requesting the State government to take up the issue with the Centre.

Meanwhile, the TDP corporators requested that a proposal to scrap the tax on garbage collection from households be included in the agenda.