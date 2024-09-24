GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GVMC council meeting deferred as NDA corporators demand Visakhapatnam Mayor’s resignation

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and a former Municipal Commissioner accepted bribes to not conduct an inquiry into a ₹5-crore scam, allege TDP corporators; pandemonium forces adjournment of council meeting

Published - September 24, 2024 07:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The council meeting of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), which was scheduled for Tuesday, was deferred by a day after corporators from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged vociferous protests demanding the resignation of Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari.

The corporators alleged that the Mayor had, in collusion with a former Municipal Commissioner and other civic body officials, accepted bribes in order to not inquire into an alleged scam to the magnitude of several crores. The corporators milled around the Mayor’s podium demanding her resignation, after which the Mayor announced an adjournment of the council meeting to September 25 (Wednesday).

This is the first time in the three and half years of the formation of the GVMC council that a council meeting had to be adjourned.

The protest began after TDP corporator (Ward 93) Raparthi Kanna alleged that the Mayor and a former GVMC Commissioner accepted bribes to not to conduct an inquiry into an alleged scam.

“A GVMC official was allegedly involved in a scam worth ₹5 crore. There are allegations that the official paid bribes to the Mayor, a former GVMC Commissioner and other officials to not conduct an inquiry. The entire issue was brought to light by a YSRCP leader a few months ago. Authorities should answer why the inquiry was not conducted,” he said.

The TDP corporator added that the Mayor should step down from her post to ensure a fair inquiry, and can be reinstated if she is cleared of any wrongdoing.

Mr. Kanna also alleged that an official from Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA), over a period of three years, misappropriated an amount of ₹4 crore which was supposed to be given to sanitation staff.

YSRCP floor leader B. Srinivasa Rao and Deputy Mayor K. Satish entered into heated arguments with the NDA corporator.

As the protest by the NDA corporators intensified, the Mayor adjourned the council for 10 minutes. Despite the 10-minute break, the corporators did not refrain from raising slogans against her, prompting her to call for a recess of an hour. However, as the protests continued, the Mayor announced that the meeting would be held on September 25 (Wednesday).

No discussions on the 75-point agenda were held.

Condemning the NDA corporators’ demand for the Mayor’s resignation, the YSRCP corporators announced that they would stage a counter-protest at the GVMC Gandhi Statue on September 25 (Wednesday).

