GVMC Council meeting are being held in one-sided fashion, allege JSP corporators

The Council is approving agendas using the strength of YSRCP corporators, reducing the meetings to ‘rituals for namesake’

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 05, 2022 19:21 IST

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporators have alleged that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council meetings are being organised in one-sided fashion, reducing it to a ‘ritual for namesake’.

Addressing the media, JSP Floor Leader in the GVMC Council B. Vasantha Lakshmi and corporator of Ward 22 P.L.V.N. Murthy said that the agenda for the meeting were being approved without proper discussions.

“Even as the Council is chaired by the Mayor, the entire show is being run by four corporators who are acting as shadow Mayors. The Council is approving many agendas using the strength of the YSRCP corporators in the Council. Sanctioning a whopping ₹92 lakh for distribution of national flags was such an agenda,” alleged Ms. Vasantha Lakshmi.

The JSP leaders also alleged large-scale corruption by the YSRCP corporators. “The GVMC has assured to sanction ₹1.5 crore to each ward for development, but it has failed to keep up the promise. The GVMC must release a White Paper on the amounts it has spent on development of wards,” said Mr. Murthy.

