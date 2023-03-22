GVMC council meet to be organised on March 25 to approve 2023-24 budget in Visakhapatnam

March 22, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is likely to hold a council meeting on March 25 for approving the 2023-24 budget pegged at ₹4,063.49 crore.

The council meeting was supposed to held on February 15, but was postponed due to the election code in view of the North Andhra Graduates’ Constituency MLC poll on March 13

A standing committee prepares the budget, which has to be approved by the council.

Compared with the current budget, there will be an increase of ₹486.13 crore in the new budget, the corporation sources said.

The Engineering Department of the corporation has the lion’s share of the budget of ₹937.61 crore, while public health ₹425.88 crore, projects ₹399.7 crore and UCD ₹537.35 crore among other allocations.

In the new budget, the corporation has estimated a revenue generation of ₹3,822.62 crore from all sources, the sources added.