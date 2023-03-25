ADVERTISEMENT

GVMC council approves ₹4,303 crore budget for 2023-24 financial year in Visakhapatnam

March 25, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The civic body has proposed ₹100 crore for laying of new cement roads in the coming year

The Hindu Bureau

Amid stiff resistance from the opposition parties, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corportaion (GVMC) council approved the budget for the financial year 2023-24 here on Saturday. The corporation has pegged its budget at ₹4,303 crore (including the opening balance of ₹245 crore) for the financial year 2023-24.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari read out the proposed budget before the council members during the special council meet held at the GVMC office here.

In the budget, the GVMC has proposed ₹100 crore for laying of new cement roads in the coming year, while ₹90 crore was proposed to lay tar roads. About ₹78 crore was proposed for maintenance of roads and filling of potholes and ₹85 crore for maintenance and repairs of drains. The corporation has allocated ₹32 crore for establishing new community halls and maintaining them, while ₹37 crore was earmarked for setting up urban clinics.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the coming financial year, the corporation has allocated ₹30 crore for drinking water supply. About ₹17 crore was allocated to provision of amenities in the municipal schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US