GVMC council approves ₹4,303 crore budget for 2023-24 financial year in Visakhapatnam

March 25, 2023

Amid stiff resistance from the opposition parties, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corportaion (GVMC) council approved the budget for the financial year 2023-24 here on Saturday. The corporation has pegged its budget at ₹4,303 crore (including the opening balance of ₹245 crore) for the financial year 2023-24.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari read out the proposed budget before the council members during the special council meet held at the GVMC office here.

In the budget, the GVMC has proposed ₹100 crore for laying of new cement roads in the coming year, while ₹90 crore was proposed to lay tar roads. About ₹78 crore was proposed for maintenance of roads and filling of potholes and ₹85 crore for maintenance and repairs of drains. The corporation has allocated ₹32 crore for establishing new community halls and maintaining them, while ₹37 crore was earmarked for setting up urban clinics.

In the coming financial year, the corporation has allocated ₹30 crore for drinking water supply. About ₹17 crore was allocated to provision of amenities in the municipal schools.