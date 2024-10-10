GVMC corporators likely to go on South India study tour from October 20

Corporators, as well as several officials from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), will likely go on a one-week study tour of South India from October 20 to 27.

The corporators from YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and others are likely to tour municipal corporations in Coimbatore, Mysore and Bangalore as part of the tour. During the tour, the corporators will study solid waste management techniques, development programmes, Swachch Bharat initiatives and other activities of the corporations.

This is going to be the third study tour for the corporators. In 2022, the corporators had visited Delhi, Chandigarh, Agra, Manali and Shimla, while in 2023, they toured Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab.

However, the proposed study tour drew criticism from a couple of corporators. JSP corporator of Ward 22, P.L.V.N. Murthy, who took the decision to boycott the tour, alleged that the corporation had spent nearly ₹1.80 crore for the study tour last year. This year, the total amount which is going to be spent for the tour may cross ₹2 crore, he said, questioning the necessity for the tour, when the corporation was already facing other issues.

“During the recent council meeting, corporators have discussed number of issues. Instead of addressing them, the GVMC is planning a study tour worth ₹2 crore, which is literally misusing public money,” he said.

CPI(M) corporator B. Ganga Rao also announced that he has decided to boycott the tour. “The tour is literally a jolly trip to visit sight seeing places in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The authorities will not even spend three hours in studying the corporations activities,” he said. The corporator also said that citizens are already burdened with different forms of taxes. This study tour will benefit none, but it will be additional burden on the people, he added.