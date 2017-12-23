GVMC contractors call off strike

Following a firm assurance on bringing two ramps of sand containing 70,000 cubic metres from Srikakulam and conceding other demands, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation contractors have withdrawn their strike.
GVMC Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan told the contractors that the district administration had given permission to bring two ramps to solve the sand scarcity being faced by them.
The contractors were on strike since December 18.
Scheduled rate
GVMC Contractors’ Association general secretary G. Chandramouli told The Hindu that on their demand for release of amount paid for earnest money deposit at the time of filing bids, the GVMC promised to implement standard scheduled rate.
An amount of ₹15 crore is to be released by GVMC to the contractors even after completion of the works for the past three to four years.
