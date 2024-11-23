ADVERTISEMENT

GVMC contract workers union to stage protest at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam on November 24

Published - November 23, 2024 06:46 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A massive demonstration on public issues will be staged under the aegis of GVMC contract workers union, affiliated to the CITU, here on November 24, according to its general secretary G. Apparao here on Saturday.

The protest will be organised from Old Gajuwaka to New Gajuwaka, against the ‘anti-labour and anti-people’ policies of the BJP government at the Centre, he added.

Mr. Apparao said that after the demonstration a public meeting will be organised at Old Gajuwaka and urged people and activists to join the protest.

The protest would also focus on the fight for the protection of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant as a large number of contract workers have suffered due to the ‘anti-labour’ decisions taken by the plant management, he alleged.

The union leaders alleged that the situation in the steel plant is deteriorating day by day and the workers are facing problems due to non-payment of salaries for months. Even though this is happening, MLAs and MPs are not responding, Mr. Apparao said.

“Since, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Visakhapatnam on 29th of this month, he should make an announcement that the steel plant will be merged with SAIL, and the privatisation proposal will be shelved,” said CITU affiliated steel union leader J. Ayodhyaram.

