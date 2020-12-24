GVMC contract workers stage protest

A large number of contract workers from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) staged a protest near Gandhi Statue at GVMC building here on Wednesday requesting the government to pay their three months wages and also to solve long-pending demands.
As part of their protest, the workers were seen carrying begging bowls. “We are tired of requesting the officials to release our salaries, so we have gone for such an act,” the protesters said. The workers from sanitary, UGD, and a few other departments, who took part in the protest, alleged that with the delay in release of salaries, they are financially hit. They alleged that despite approaching Municipal Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, the salaries were not released. “Apart from paying salaries, the government also promised to take the contract workers into permanent rolls.
Since the last 18 months, the government has not even considered about it,” president of AP Employees & Workers Federation G. Subba Rao said. He said that they would launch a State-wide strike if the government failed to solve problems by December 30.
