GVMC contract workers seek better deal, take out bike rally in Visakhapatnam

August 22, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A bike rally was organised by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) contract workers on Tuesday, to garner support for the ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ bike rally to be taken out on August 24 in response to the call given by the AP Municipal Contract Workers Federation, affiliated to the CITU.

Addressing the participants of the rally, union president T. Nookaraju and vice president S. Ramana, demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy implement his election promises for the regularisation of the services of contract and outsourcing workers, equal pay for equal work, payment of salaries to engineering and water supply workers on par with skilled and semi-skilled workers, payment of health allowance to UGD workers, and payment of risk allowances to other categories. They also sought payment of ₹18,500, a month to drivers of CLAP vehicles

Union leaders J. Naidu and E. Adinarayana said that if the government does not respond even after the ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ programme, the contract and outsourcing workers would launch another strike.

M. Eswara Rao, P. Appalaraju, Sravan, Srinu, Maheswari, Pydamma and Bhaskara Rao were among those who participated in the bike rally.