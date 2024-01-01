GVMC contract workers organise ‘Vanta Varpu’ in Visakhapatnam

January 01, 2024 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Leaders and activists of the GVMC Municipal Contract Workers Union staged a ‘Vanta Varpu’ at the Gandhi statue here on Monday to protest against the State government for failing to regularise services..

They have been agitating for the past week in the city.

Police detained some of them in Lawson’s Bay Colony for obstructing replacement workers engaged by the GVMC to clean the garbage that had piled up on the streets since the strike began early last month.

CITU affiliated workers union organising secretary V. Krishna Rao said on Monday that the State government should immediately respond to the woes of the contract workers.