GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GVMC contract workers organise ‘Vanta Varpu’ in Visakhapatnam

January 01, 2024 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
GVMC contract workers taking part in ‘Vanta Varpu’ in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

GVMC contract workers taking part in ‘Vanta Varpu’ in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Leaders and activists of the GVMC Municipal Contract Workers Union staged a ‘Vanta Varpu’ at the Gandhi statue here on Monday to protest against the State government for failing to regularise services..

They have been agitating for the past week in the city.

Police detained some of them in Lawson’s Bay Colony for obstructing replacement workers engaged by the GVMC to clean the garbage that had piled up on the streets since the strike began early last month.

CITU affiliated workers union organising secretary V. Krishna Rao said on Monday that the State government should immediately respond to the woes of the contract workers.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.