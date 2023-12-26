GVMC contract workers launch strike against State government

December 26, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Following a call from the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Workers & Helpers Association, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) contract workers’ union supported by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), launched a strike, here on Tuesday.

A large number of contract workers and helpers took part in the rally from the Railway Station Road to Gandhi Statue near the GVMC office via the LIC building area. Holding placards, and raising slogans against the State government, the workers demanded that their pending demands be met. The rally was followed by a public meeting at the Gandhi Statue, attended by several CITU leaders.

GVMC Contract Workers Union president, P. Venkat Reddy, said that their primary demand was to turn outsourced municipal contract workers into permanent workers, adding that the government should implement Supreme Court guidelines to provide equal pay for equal work. “The demands are not new. During his padayatra, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to implement these measures immediately after forming the government. After nearly four and half years, the government ignored these promises,” he said.

The Union members delineated the following demands: the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) drivers should be paid a salary of around ₹18,500; the workers in the Engineering wing, especially water works, should be paid risk allowance; garbage truck drivers, malaria wing staff, veterinary staff should be paid health allowance. They also demanded provisions of gratuity, pension, and more.

CITU District General Secretary, R.K.S.V Kumar, said that several unions, such as those of Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and now municipal contract workers, have launched strikes against the State government, which has failed to resolve their long-standing issues. The GVMC contract workers union members further warned that they would intensify their strike if the GVMC tried to recruit staff on a temporary basis.

GVMC commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma urged the public to extend their cooperation to the workers on strike, appealing to people to hand over segregated waste to the CLAP drivers and dump their wastes only in dustbins. District President T. Nookaraju, General Secretary U. Raju and others were present. District President T. Nookaraju, General Secretary U. Raju and others were also present.

