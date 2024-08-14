GVMC considers using drones to spray anti-larval insecticides in Visakhapatnam to prevent mosquito breeding in stagnant waterbodies

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is mulling to make use of drones to spray anti-larval insecticides on the ponds to prevent rise of mosquitoes, in the city.

In this regard, a drone spraying demo was carried out by a city-based drone manufacturing unit at Yendada water tank here on Wednesday. GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar along with Chief Medical Officer E.N.V. Naresh Kumar and other officials, inspected the demo. Mr. Sampath Kumar said that spraying by using drones can be taken up not only in water tanks, but also in those places where there is no human intervention.

Mr. Naresh Kumar said that they have identified as many as 64 stagnant waterbodies under the corporation limits. “In general, workers release mosquito larvicidal oil balls to the sides of the waterbodies, in which the entire waterbody may not be covered. But by using drones, the entire waterbody can be covered, which yields better results and there will be no further larval growth,” he said.

As per the officials, another drone manufacturing company will be demonstrating at Gajuwaka next week. After several demonstrations, the corporation will look to finalise a better bidder with good quality drones and take up spraying operations in the 64 stagnant waterbodies soon.

Delay in works

Meanwhile, Mr. Sampath Kumar expressed displeasure over the delay in Children’s Park works near Old Nursery at Mudasarlova in Ward 12, here on Wednesday. He visited the seven-acre site along with the Engineering Department officials and inspected the works.

He directed the officials to take up works without disturbing the trees. In case if some trees come as obstruction, ensure the tree is transplanted again in some other place, he said. The GVMC Commissioner said that the park will have Open Air Theatre, Children Play Arena, walking tracks, play equipments for children till 15 years of age, toilets, drinking water facility etc.

