GVMC completed 47 projects, says smart city corporation chairman

‘23 more are in the pipeline and MLCP is being constructed at Siripuram Junction’

Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited (GVSCCL) Chairman G. Venkateswara Rao said that as part of Smart City initiative, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has completed as many as 47 projects, including the recently built VMRDA Park and Multi-Level Car Parking Project (MLCP) at Jagadamba centre, and as many as 23 more projects are in the pipeline. He said that another MLCP is also being constructed at Siripuram Junction and is scheduled to be completed within two years.

Mr. Venkateswara Rao took part in an interactive session held at the ongoing 7th CREDAI-Visakhapatnam Expo here on Saturday. Speaking during the programme, he said that there is no particular definition for the Smart City, but it aims at improving civic amenities in the cities, develop infrastructure, digitalise services and deliver them fast.

Stressing on the importance of involvement of people in finalising various programmes under smart cities development programme, he said that so far plans and projects were finalised after wide consultations with all stakeholders and, for the third stage which would start in 2024, the same process would be followed.

He said that builders have a key role in achieving the objectives of Smart Cities Mission. He agreed with the suggestion of a builder to prepare a documents on various plans under the Smart Cities Mission and educate the public. Earlier Secretary, CREDAI-Visakhapatnam, E. Ashok Kumar, welcomed him. Advisor to the Expo, P. Koteswara Rao, members of CREDAI were present.