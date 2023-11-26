ADVERTISEMENT

GVMC Commissioner warns against sticking posters on walls in Visakhapatnam

November 26, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) commissioner CM Saikanth Varma has said that strict action will be initiated on those who stick posters, pamphlets or paint announcement on walls, statues, bus stops, public, private office walls and rythu bazaars in the city. He said that as part of ‘Eco-Vizag’ campaign, the corporation has been taking steps to ensure Visakhapatnam as one of the cleanest cities. In view of the international and national events, city walls are being decorated with mural paintings and neat roads. He said that commercial establishments, cinema distributors, event managers and other organisers should not stick any posters. He warned that apart from action, hefty fines will also be imposed against them.

