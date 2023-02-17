GVMC Commissioner, Waltair DRM hold talks on long-pending issues

February 17, 2023 08:45 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Raja Babu called on Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy and Branch Officers of Waltair Division and discussed various long-pending issues related to developmental activities of mutual interest at a high-level meeting, on Thursday.

Several issues were discussed at the meeting such as land exchange and acquisition, beautification, garbage disposal and clearance of pending dues. The meeting was fruitful for both the parties as issues of mutual concern were mostly sorted out. During the meeting, a consensus was reached on the issue of land acquisition, which was pending for the last 10 years.

The Railways has given land for the BRTS (Bus Rapid Transit System) project of the GVMC for which Waltair Division has to get land of equal value. But this issue has been pending for a long time. The GVMC Commissioner agreed to sort out the issue at the earliest so that the Railways can use the land for its developmental activities.

Mr. Satpathy assured to support the GVMC’s project of Clean City–Green City to make the city the best amongst the top-rated cities by adopting innovative concepts. He also gave several suggestions for the beatification of the city with focus on the upcoming G-20 meeting to be held in Visakhapatnam.

The discussions are considered to be an important step towards improved mutual cooperation. The long-pending dues by GVMC to be paid to the Railways were also sorted out. Both the parties expressed happiness over the meeting, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.