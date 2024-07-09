GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GVMC Commissioner transferred

Published - July 09, 2024 11:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma has been transferred by the State Government, as per a G.O released by Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad on Tuesday night. He is now posted as Managing Director, AP Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation. The government is yet to announce the name of the new GVMC Commissioner, until then the District Collector will be handling the additional charge. Mr Saikanth Varma took charge as the GVMC Commissioner during April 2023. In his 15-month service period, Mr Saikanth played a crucial role in development of the city, especially in completing major roads, road extensions, junction developments, developing parks and beaches.

