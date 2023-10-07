ADVERTISEMENT

GVMC Commissioner reviews arrangement for CM’s proposed visit to Visakhapatnam on October 16

October 07, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

He directs officials to take up works of sanitation, electricity and roads

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma on Saturday visited Rushikonda and reviewed about the arrangements to be made for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit scheduled on October 16. Mr. Jagan is proposed to visit Visakhapatnam and inaugurate Infosys at Rushikonda. In the view of his proposed visit, Mr. Saikanth Varma asked officials to take up works of sanitation, electricity and roads. He also visited Infosys office at Rushikonda and enquired about the inaugural programme. Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao, Chief Engineer Ravikrishna Raju and others were present.

