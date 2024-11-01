GVMC Commissioner releases poster on ‘Visakha Balotsavam’

A poster of the forthcoming ‘Visakha Balotsavam’ was released by GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar here on Friday.

Balotsav organising secretary G.S. Rajeswara Rao gave details of the three-day event to be held at St. Anthony’s High School from November 19. He said that the organisers have already visited some of the schools in the city and told them about the competitions to be organised as part of the children’s festival.

A separate festival would be organised for schools located from NAD Kotha Road to Pendurthi in the city. He also appealed to the GVMC Commissioner to extend the support of the corporation for the successful conduct of the festival.

The Commissioner responded positively to the request.

Visakha Balotsav committee president P. Raghu, members Ch. Satyanarayana and P. Latchiraju were present.

