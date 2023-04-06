GVMC Commissioner refutes allegations over misuse of funds sanctioned for G-20 panel meeting

April 06, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Refuting the allegations made by the corporators and leaders of the opposition parties over the misuse of funds sanctioned for G-20 Working Group Committee meeting held in Visakhapatnam on March 28 and 29, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Raja Babu on April 6 (Thursday) said that the civic body had spent nearly ₹115.71 crore for the purpose.

Of about 400 works planned, the GVMC has completed 360 works worth ₹83.40 crore, while the rest are in the final stage of completion, the Municipal Commissioner told the media on Thursday.

The works including laying and repairing roads, footpaths, arranging lights, and constructing toilets were divided into three categories. “We have undertaken 127 works along the 48.18 km stretch between Visakhapatnam airport to Bheemunipatnam via Telugu Thalli Flyover, Siripuram, Peda Waltair, Kurupam Towers, Beach Road and Radisson Hotel at a cost of ₹32.62 crore. On the stretch between Fishing Harbour and Park Hotel Junction, 26 works worth ₹8.11 crore were undertaken. Similarly, 230 works were taken up in various areas of the city at a cost of ₹70.72 crore,” said Mr. Raja Babu.

“The beautification works were undertaken utilising the GVMC funds. However, the government will reimburse the total amount. It has already sanctioned ₹50 crore and the rest will be received soon.” P. Raja BabuGVMC Commissioner

Responding to the allegations made by a Jana Sena Party (JSP) Corporator over the spending on rock painting works, Mr. Raja Babu said that about ₹47 lakh was spent on rock painting. “Probably, the JSP Corporator is unaware of the efforts put in for contemporary urban art,” he said.

He said that following the allegations pertaining to low quality of work, the GVMC had constituted a team comprising officials and a senior professor from Andhra University to audit every work. “In some areas, the quality of the work was not good and the GVMC took action immediately,” said Mr. Raja Babu.

“We have showcased Visakhapatnam as a major tourist destination. The G-20 delegates were very much impressed with the city and its infrastructure. Some of them also evinced interest to provide finance for the expansion of several key projects such as sewage water treatment and solar power plants among others,” he said.

Proposal for vending zones

Responding to a query on the removal of street vendors in different areas in the city, the Municipal Commissioner said that the civic body had decided to solve the issues pertaining to the vendors. “We have prepared a proposal for setting up vending zones and it will be discussed in the council meeting scheduled to be held this month. The Planning Wing has identified many places for vending zones,” he said.

The Municipal Commissioner said that the beautification works were undertaken utilising the GVMC funds. “However, the government will reimburse the total amount to the GVMC. The government has already sanctioned ₹50 crore and the rest will be received soon,” he said.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, Deputy Mayor K. Satish and YSRCP floor leader B. Srinivasa Rao were present.

