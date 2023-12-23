GVMC commissioner promotes terrace gardening

December 23, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma conducted a meeting with terrace garden group members from the city, here on Saturday.

He said that the corporation would provide complete support to those taking up terrace gardening to increase greenery in the city. He urged the Urban Community Development (UCD) wing to come up with more awareness campaigns among the public over terrace gardening, especially among apartment resident associations.

Moreover, he said that the GVMC aims to plant 10,000 plants along the central medians of the urban body limits, and 1,000 were already planted. He sought public participation in such programmes.

