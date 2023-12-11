GVMC Commissioner promises uniform compensation and TDRs to those affected by road-widening in Simhachalam region of Visakhapatnam

December 11, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma has said that all those affected by road-wdening in Simhachalam region will receive uniform compensation as well as TDRs at the earliest. He promised that the corporation will also ensure that the victims get the benefits of ‘Jagananna Housing for All’ scheme. He was speaking during the council meeting which was held under the auspices of of Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari here on Monday.

Corporators and representatives from Simhachalam region spoke about the issues being faced by the Simhachalam road-widening victims during the council meeting. With a few more road extension works to be taken up soon in the region, the members said that the GVMC should create awareness among the victims first.

Corporator P.V. Narasimham said that the corporation has demolished the houses without issuing any notices to the households, which was very unfortunate. He alleged that many victims were yet to receive compensations.

Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu (Gana Babu) said that though road extension was welcomed by all, there was communication gap between the people and the corporation while initiating works on the ground. He said the corporation officials should first create awareness among the people about the benefits of the road extension works, convince them and then try to vacate them before taking up demolition. He sought that the corporation should go for phase-wise road widening works in other parts of West constituency.

Co-option member (YSRCP) Behera Bhaskar Rao urged the council to provide structural compensation and TDRs first and then issue notices to the people, instead of evicting them first. He also said that in Survey No.275 (Simhachalam), most of the residents do not have proper documents regarding their houses. He has urged the council to issue them adequate compensations by checking the house tax receipts, door numbers and other available documents.

Mr. Saikanth Varma said that the corporation was following a proper procedure to ensure transparency.

Civic issues

The issue over non-functioning of street lights once again took the centre stage during the council meeting, with a number of corporators seeking an explanation on why the corporation has failed to address the issue despite repeated complaints.

Mr. Saikanth Varma said that the agency which was handed over the tender to maintain the street lights has till date connected only 50,000 street lights to the CCMS boxes and has given the GVMC the authority to monitor their functioning. It is yet to connect 70,000 more street lights, he said. If the agency fails to do it by the end of this month, the GVMC will initiate steps to cancel the tender, he said.

Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar asked the GVMC to initiate steps to demolish dilapidated buildings in Soldierpeta. He said that these old buildings have become a hub for miscreants to smoke ganja and involve in anti-social activities.

Corporator of Ward 48 (BJP) G Kavitha asked the GVMC to construct retaining walls along the hillock areas in her ward and save lives of the people from landslides.

Ward 2 Corporator G Chinni Kumari complained on pollution of natural water bodies in her ward.

Demands for setting up of open gyms, renovating drains and providing amenities at burial grounds were made at the meeting. Some of the corporators questioned why was the night food court is still running, when the GVMC had approved a proposal to close it three months ago.

