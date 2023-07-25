GVMC Commissioner promises to solve streetlights’ problem in one month in Visakhapatnam

July 25, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma has said that the civic body is closely monitoring and trying to streamline the system of streetlighting in the city. He said that the GVMC is also monitoring the number of streetlights functioning and those which are defunct on a daily basis. Seeking one month time to resolve the issue, he said that only 10% of the streetlights are defunct as on date.

He was answering a question posed by Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, following complaints raised by a few corporators over the issue of defunct streetlights at the GVMC council meet held here on Tuesday.

Mr. Saikanth Varma said that there are about 1.18 lakh streetlights in the city. He said that during the month of May, the corporation had entered into an agreement with a new agency to handle the streetlights. He said that the agency has appointed about 130 employees, while the corporation is reviewing about the functioning of streetlights every week without fail.

The GVMC Commissioner said that earlier, electrical wing used to monitor the streetlights. Now, they have merged the electrical wing with the public works wing. He said that the they have given the responsibility to check functioning of streetlights to all the amenities secretaries in the wards and upload them in a special app.

“On July 24, as many as 10,662 streetlights were not functioning. We have asked the agency to check them immediately. It would take one more month to set right the things,” he said.

He said that there are some pending legal issues with the previous agency, which had taken up the responsibility of handling streetlights in the city, which are also being resolved.