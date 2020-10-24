GVMC Commissioner promises to provide hall to hold exhibitions

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 October 2020 00:50 IST

Award-winning news photographers felicitated

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana has agreed to provide a hall either at the Old Municipal Corporation Building or the Old Town Hall to photographers and artists to enable them hold exhibitions.

She was speaking at a programme, organised by the Vizag Journalists’ Forum (VJF), felicitate news photographers from the city, who bagged awards recently, at the VJF Press Club, here on Friday.

Responding to an appeal made by the photographers, Ms. Srijana said that a photograph of her, taken by a photo journalist of the city, holding her infant while at work, had brought her national and international recognition. “All employees and officials of GVMC were working equally hard and sanitary workers work harder than us and the recognition received for the photograph goes to all of them,” she said.

She said that both the Old Municipal Corporation building and the Old Town Hall would be renovated under the Smart City project and a hall would be provided to photographers and artists to host exhibition of their works there.

Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana participated as a guest.

The award winners: K.R. Deepak (The Hindu), P.N. Murthy, P.L. Mohan Rao, Md. Nawaz, Muralikrishna, G. Satyanarayana (Venu) and Rajesh were felicitated on the occasion.

VJF president Gantla Srinu Babu presided.