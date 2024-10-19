ADVERTISEMENT

GVMC Commissioner promises development activities in Bheemunipatnam

Published - October 19, 2024 06:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

He directs officials to prepare proposals to construct a boundary wall between the beach and the road

The Hindu Bureau

GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar made a whirlwind tour of Bheemunipatnam here on Saturday and assured to to take up several development activities.

He directed the officials to prepare proposals to construct a boundary wall between the beach and the road near Bheemunipatnam Beach, following a complaint from Corporator G Chinni Kumari about the damage of road and vehicles. He also directed the officials to prepare proposals to give a facelift to the Indoor Stadium as sports complex at Gollalapalem and construction of a Kalyana Mandapam in the shopping complex space near the Fish Market.

GVMC Superintending Engineer Yedukondalu and a few others were present.

