GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GVMC Commissioner promises development activities in Bheemunipatnam

He directs officials to prepare proposals to construct a boundary wall between the beach and the road

Published - October 19, 2024 06:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar

GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar made a whirlwind tour of Bheemunipatnam here on Saturday and assured to to take up several development activities.

He directed the officials to prepare proposals to construct a boundary wall between the beach and the road near Bheemunipatnam Beach, following a complaint from Corporator G Chinni Kumari about the damage of road and vehicles. He also directed the officials to prepare proposals to give a facelift to the Indoor Stadium as sports complex at Gollalapalem and construction of a Kalyana Mandapam in the shopping complex space near the Fish Market.

GVMC Superintending Engineer Yedukondalu and a few others were present.

Published - October 19, 2024 06:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.