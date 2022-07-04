GVMC Commissioner pedals his way to office in Visakhapatnam

Mayor travels by city bus to combat pollution in city

GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha pedalling his way to the office as it was decided not to use motor vehicles, once a week to combat pollution, in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Mayor travels by city bus to combat pollution in city

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari travelled by a city bus and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Commissioner (GVMC) Commissioner G. Lakshmisha pedalled his way to his office on Monday.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari travelling in a city bus in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The officials had decided not to use personal motor vehicles, once a week on Mondays, as part of the efforts to combat pollution in the city. The Mayor reached the nearest bus shelter on foot from her camp office at Arilova. She took an RTC bus to reach The Park hotel Junction on Beach Road, where she garlanded the statue of the revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju. Later, she took an autorickshaw to Seethammadhara, where she garlanded the statue of Alluri. She reached the GVMC Main Office in the autorickshaw.

Mr. Lakshmisha pedalled his way from home to the office. His Dafedar followed him on another bicycle. Expressing concern at the growing pollution in the city, the Commissioner said that the decision to avoid use of personal motor vehicles once a week (on Mondays) was taken to reduce pollution. While personal motor vehicles offer comfort, they pollute the environment and their use should be reduced.

He appealed to the corporation officials and employees to cooperate and use public transport, like buses and autorickshaws, or their bicycles to reach the office on Mondays. They could also save on petrol and also maintain good health by cycling to work. He also called upon the general public to minimise the use of private vehicles and use public transport to the extent possible.