GVMC Commissioner orders fire safety audit in city

December 15, 2023 08:08 am | Updated 08:08 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma has ordered the Regional Fire Officer of GVMC, V. Hanumanthu Rao, to conduct fire safety audits of hospitals, hotels, theatres and other commercial establishments in the city. Officials will check whether the establishments are equipped with the necessary firefighting equipment and whether the equipment is being serviced regularly on date. The Commissiioner has asked officials to submit a report in this regard.

Mr. Saikanth Varma visited Indus Hospitals at Maharanipeta, where the fire accident had occurred. He enquired about the accident with the hospital management. District Fire Officer S Renukaiah informed the Commissioner that thick smoke had engulfed the floors during the fire accident and there was some inconvenience during the rescue operations, as the hospital did not have proper ventilation. The civic chief ordered the hospital management to take steps to provide necessary ventilation.

