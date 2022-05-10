Visakhapatnam: GVMC Commissioner looks into drinking water issues

Staff Reporter May 10, 2022 23:36 IST

‘Do not use water collected in the first 10 minutes for consumption’

After receiving several complaints at the Spandana programme regarding supply of contaminated drinking water, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Lakshmisha conducted a personal inspection at households in Bukka Veedhi (near KGH), Ward 38, on Tuesday morning. The Commissioner examined the drinking water by collecting samples. Lab tests showed that the water was safe for consumption, it is learnt. “The drinking water that is collected during the first 10 minutes might be a little muddy as pipelines are being repaired in the vicinity,” the Commissioner said, advising residents to not use the water collected in the first 10 minutes for consumption. He also asked the Assistant Engineer to supply water to that area for an additional 10 minutes. Chief Medical Officer K.S.L.G. Sastri and Zonal Commissioner B.V. Ramana were present.



