GVMC Commissioner launches awareness campaign on plastic ban in Visakhapatnam

Lakshmisha distributes cloth bags to people at Gnanapuram wholesale vegetable market

Lakshmisha distributes cloth bags to people at Gnanapuram wholesale vegetable market

A day after announcing plastic ban from June 5 in the urban body limits, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has started its awareness campaign for its implementation.

GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha participated in a campaign on Saturday early morning at Gnanapuram wholesale vegetable market, where hundreds of vendors from various areas throng on a daily basis. He interacted with the local vegetable market vendors, retailers, shopkeepers and tea stall owners and explained about the environmental hazards caused by using plastic. He distributed them cloth bags as alternative to plastic bags.

Mr. Lakshmisha informed them about the decision to implement complete ban on single-use plastic from June 5, on the occasion of World Environment Day. He urged people to use cloth/jute/paper bags and environment-friendly products and avoid use of plastic in day-to-day lives.

Chief Medical Officer K.S.L.G. Sastry and Additional Commissioner Y. Srinivasa Rao were among those present.