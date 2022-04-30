GVMC Commissioner inspects Vadlapudi flyover works in Visakhapatnam

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Lakshmisha checked the Vadlapudi flyover which is under construction as part of his morning visit here at Vadlapudi, Tunglam, in Ward 69 on Saturday. He said that the completion of the flyover would facilitate transportation to Vadlapudi, Aganampudi, Lankelapalem, Sheela Nagar, Tunglam and other places and it would also reduce congestion on major roads. The flyover is jointly operated by South Central Railway, APIIC and GVMC. The South Central Railway has already completed its portion of work and the rest will be done jointly by APIIC and GVMC, he said, adding that APIIC had sanctioned its share of ₹7.5 crore and the rest had to be approved by the corporation council and sent to the government for approval. The Commissioner directed the Engineering Department officials to prepare the files for approval.