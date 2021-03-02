GVMC Commissioner inspects sanitation at Peda Jalaripeta

She asks officials about the possibility of diverting drains to Sewage Treatment Plant

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner S. Nagalakshmi inspected Peda Jalaripeta (Ward 19) and checked various works conducted by the corporation here on Tuesday. She spoke to the residents and enquired about the sanitation issues and drinking water supply there.

Ms. Nagalakshmi asked Chief Medical Officer, K.S.L.G. Sastry to ensure that the community toilets are clean, neat and also used by the residents. Drainages and roads should be cleaned regularly, she said. The GVMC Commissioner also instructed the staff to collect wet, dry and hazardous waste from the residents during garbage collection.

Ms. Nagalakshmi also inspected Peda Jalaripeta beach premises following a number of complaints about the sanitation issues. She asked the Engineering Department officials about the possibility of diverting the drains to the Sewage Treatment Plant. She also instructed the Sanitary Inspectors to ensure that the beach is maintained properly.

Superintending Engineer Vinay Kumar, Zonal Commissioner (III) Srinivasa Rao and a few others were present.