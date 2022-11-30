GVMC Commissioner inspects reservoirs and pump houses in Visakhapatnam

November 30, 2022 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Raja Babu inspected various reservoirs and pump houses here on Wednesday. He visited KBR Pump House at Aganampudi, VIWSCO Water Plant, Godavari Pipeline, Narava 15 MGD & 33 MGD plants, Meghadrigedda and Padmanabhapuram reservoirs.

ADVERTISEMENT

He checked the staff attendance, water readings and dress code of the staff. He has asked the staff to ensure generators are available at the pump houses in proper condition. He also said that there should not be any compromise on the quality of water which is supplied. Superintending Engineer (Water Supply) K.V.N. Ravi and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US