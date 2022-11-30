GVMC Commissioner inspects reservoirs and pump houses in Visakhapatnam

November 30, 2022 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Raja Babu inspected various reservoirs and pump houses here on Wednesday. He visited KBR Pump House at Aganampudi, VIWSCO Water Plant, Godavari Pipeline, Narava 15 MGD & 33 MGD plants, Meghadrigedda and Padmanabhapuram reservoirs.

ADVERTISEMENT

He checked the staff attendance, water readings and dress code of the staff. He has asked the staff to ensure generators are available at the pump houses in proper condition. He also said that there should not be any compromise on the quality of water which is supplied. Superintending Engineer (Water Supply) K.V.N. Ravi and others were present.