GVMC Commissioner inspects dumping yard and bio-mining plant in Visakhapatnam

Published - August 05, 2024 10:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

He stresses on waste disposal for better Swachh Survekshan 2024 ratings

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar inspected the dumping yard at Bheemunipatnam and bio-mining plant at Kapuluppada dumping yard here on Monday.

At Bheemunipatnam, he checked the functioning of garbage closed compression machine, vermicomposting, windrow composting techniques and mobile compactor bins being used.

While inspecting the biomining plant at Kapuluppada, he found that there was more legacy waste and asked them to dispose it at the earliest. He said that this will help to improve in garbage free cities ratings in Swachh Survekshan 2024.

Chief Engineer Vinay Kumar and others were present.

Earlier, Mr Sampath Kumar visited YSR Nagar, FCI Godowns, Kapparada surrounding areas as part of morning inspection in Zone V. During his visit, the Commissioner directed the authorities to improve sanitation in the area.

