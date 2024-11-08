 />
GVMC Commissioner inspects biogas plant at Kapuluppada

Published - November 08, 2024 08:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar visited dumping yard and biogas plant at Kapuluppada here on Friday.

During his visit to biogas plant, Mr. Sampath Kumar enquired about the functioning of the plant. Mr. K.S. Raja from Vyzag Bio Energy Fuel Private Limited, Kapulauppada, which is handling the plant, informed him that the installed capacity of the biogas plant is 850 to 1,000 kg per day. The raw material being supplied is municipal wet waste, including food waste and vegetable waste collected from the hotels, restaurants and canteens. He informed that Liquid Fermenter Organic Manure (LFOM) and Fermented Organic manure (solid fines) are byproducts. Mr. Sampath Kumar suggested to the management to arrange a ramp for the transportation of the vehicles. He also visited compost pits over there.

Later while inspecting the dumping yard, the GVMC Commissioner enquired why were heaps of garbage are still left in the yard. He directed the staff to shift the garbage to waste- to-energy plant at the earliest. He also interacted with the ragpickers and asked them to wear gloves and boots. He also asked the Engineering Department officials to construct material recovery facility centre for the ragpickers.

Earlier, in the morning, Mr. Sampath Kumar inspected Timmapuram in Ward 4 along with Corporator D. Yedukondala Rao. He was informed about the drinking water supply issues, need for more water tanks, borewells and also defunct street lights. The Commissioner assured to resolve the issues.

