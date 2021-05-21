GVMC Commissioner initiates Sustainability and Resilience Programme

Project aims at supporting city in institutional strengthening, governance and developmental activities

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana has initiated Sustainability and Resilience Programme (SRP) as part of the United Nations Development programme (UNDP-GoI) Project, which aims at supporting the city in institutional strengthening, governance and various developmental activities to achieve long-term sustainability.

Ms. Srijana said that the programme will be implemented by the ‘Sustainability and Resilience Unit (SRU)’ and its upcoming four cells, Environment Cell, Climate Cell, Disaster Management (DM) Cell and Human Resource Development (HRD) Cell. Additional Commissioners Asha Jyothi and V. Sanyasi Rao will be involved as the nodal officers for this programme, while other HODs/key officials and corporators will play an important role in the programme

Awareness programmes

Meanwhile, the GVMC Commissioner said that in the wake of COVID-19 situation and the challenges in the near future, it is planned to carry out some decentralised activities related to the pandemic prevention and control as part of disaster risk reduction, at ward level by involving respective corporators, ward sachivalayams, community and other stakeholders. The activities will include encouragement of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, psycho-social care and a few others.