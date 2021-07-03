GVMC Commissioner cannot revise tax rate without consent of elected body: Jana Sena

‘Corporators should seek an audit for revenue and expenditure during the term of Special Officers’

The general secretary of Jana Sena Party(JSP) Bolisetty Satyanarayana said that the GVMC Commissioner cannot increase or reduce the tax rate on properties without the consent of the elected body. If it is done, as in the present case, it is undemocratic and against the law, he said.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he said that the issue will be taken up to the notice of JSP founder Pawan Kalyan and it will be made a major issue in the coming days. He said that the government has no right to increase the property tax directly, as it has to be done only after a deliberation in the council.

Mr. Satyanarayana said that the council members demand for an audit for revenue and expenditure during the Special Officers’ term, as there was no council from 2013 to 2021.

They should also check the inflow of taxes and ensure that there is no evasion, he said.

He alleged that the GVMC Commissioner had kept people in the dark on the tax revision and colluded with the ruling party.

Mr. Satyanarayana said that he will proceed legally against the GVMC on the issue.