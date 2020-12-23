GVMC clears encroachments near Mudasarlova reservoir

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 December 2020 01:14 IST

Some persons occupied 40 acres: Commissioner

Officials from Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) demolished several constructions which they claimed to be unauthorised near Mudasarlova reservoir here on Tuesday. The civic body has demolished 50 thatched huts and 13 asbestos sheds. Some of the land encroached upon was also used for pig farming, say GVMC officials.

According to GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana, the civic body has 837 acres land in survey numbers 26 and 27 in Mudasarlova area. Out of this land, around 136 acres of land is held up in court cases. Some private persons had encroached upon 40 acres of land, which was cleared by the town planning wing on Tuesday. Deputy City Planner D. Rambabu and other planning wing officials took part in the drive. Meanwhile, tension prevailed as a few locals agitated over demolitions.

