GVMC chief inspects development works

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 October 2020 00:29 IST

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana inspected works at several projects here on Wednesday.

She gave her nod to the proposals of ₹19.90 lakh worth road extension works near the TTD Kalyana mandapam at MVP Colony. She also expressed satisfaction over the TTD kalyana mandapam facelift works.

Advertising

Advertising

Repair works

The GVMC Commissioner asked the officials to prepare proposals for the repair works of Aqua Sports Complex Swimming Pool power plant project at Beach Road. Superintending Engineers and others were present.