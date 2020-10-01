Visakhapatnam

GVMC chief inspects development works

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana inspected works at several projects here on Wednesday.

She gave her nod to the proposals of ₹19.90 lakh worth road extension works near the TTD Kalyana mandapam at MVP Colony. She also expressed satisfaction over the TTD kalyana mandapam facelift works.

Repair works

The GVMC Commissioner asked the officials to prepare proposals for the repair works of Aqua Sports Complex Swimming Pool power plant project at Beach Road. Superintending Engineers and others were present.

