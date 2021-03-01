Visakhapatnam

GVMC chief inspects counting centre

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner and Additional Election Authority S. Nagalakshmi inspected the reception, counting centre and strongroom arranged at Andhra University here on Sunday. Ms. Nagalakshmi told the Zonal Commissioners about the facilities to be provided at the counting centres.

She also enquired about parking, barricades and other arrangements at the centre.

Chief Engineer M. Venkateswara Rao, Additional Commissioner Asha Jyothi and others were present.

Mar 1, 2021

