GVMC chief inspects arrangements for Navy Day

December 01, 2023 09:33 am | Updated 09:33 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of annual ‘Navy Day’ event scheduled to be held at R.K Beach on December 4, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) commissioner CM Saikanth Varma inspected the Beach Road. He met officials of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) and discussed about the arrangements.

During the meeting, the Naval officials sought the civic chief to get the construction wastes removed at five places, which were allotted for parking of visitors vehicles. They also sought arrangement of temporary lighting at the parking lots.

Mr Saikanth Varma instructed the officials to remove the debris and arrange lighting. He has also discussed about the sanitation, supply of drinking water in the enclosures, which were arranged on the Beach stretch. He has also asked the staff to ensure greenery along the stretch and fill up potholes on the roads.

Chief Engineer, K Ravikrishna Raju, and Additional Commissioners were present.

