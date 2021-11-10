GVMC bypoll: BJP demands suspension of Returning Officer

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 November 2021 18:30 IST

‘A candidate was first declared as independent and then as YSRCP candidate’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju has demanded suspension of the Returning Officer for what he called “acting like an agent of the YSR Congress Party” with regard to the nominations for the GVMC’s 31st ward bypoll.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Raju appealed to the District Collector and State Election Commissioner (SEC) to suspend the RO concerned for misuse of power. The ‘violation of rules’ in the process pertaining to the bypoll was an indication of the ‘anti-democratic’ rule of the YSR Congress Party government, he alleged.

The RO had first declared the candidate as an ‘Independent’ and allotted the symbol of ‘almyrah’ but within a few hours, the symbol was changed to ‘fan’. He alleged that the RO had given in to inducements or to threats of the ACB raids on him by the YSR Congress Party government. Predicting the success of the BJP in the next Assembly elections in the State, he said that such ‘corrupt’ officials would be taken to task, once the BJP assumed power.

He said that though the Centre has reduced the price of petrol and diesel, the State government instead of reducing it further for the benefit of the common people, was wasting public money on the issue of advertisements in the newspapers to justify its stand. He demanded that the State government disclose the amount of revenue it was getting through taxes on petrol and diesel.

The BJP leader alleged that the YSR Congress Party government was ‘looting the public’ by increasing the price of liquor exorbitantly. He condemned the lathi-charge on students in Anantapur.

BJP Parliament district president Raveendra Medapati was present.