GVMC budget proposals only remain on paper, allege opposition coporators in Visakhapatnam

March 25, 2023 - VISAKHAPATNAM

Corporators from Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the CPI(M) have expressed serious displeasure over not taking up development activities in the wards which were promised a year ago. Condemning the proposed budget for the year 2023-24 financial year, they alleged that the proposals are being confined only to the paper.

Corporator Lella Koteswara Rao said that though two budgets were approved ever since the council came into existence, development in most of the wards was yet to be taken up. “The proposed budget looks good only on paper, but the proposals are unlikely to be implemented. In the last two years, we have even failed to allot sanitary workers to wards. Most of the wards do not have adequate workers, due to which sanitation goes for a toss,” he said.

TDP Floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao questioned about the allocation of funds to towns like Pendurthi, Bheemunipatnam and Anakapalli, which were merged in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). Before merger, the residents of these localities thought that their wards would be developed, but the corporation has failed to develop them. He also said that before preparing the budget the GVMC did not consider taking opinion of the corporators.

JSP corporator and floor Leader B Vasantha Lakshmi said that in the last two years, the GVMC has failed to provide basic amenities in the ward. She said that the corporation has promised ₹1.5 crore for each ward, every year, but so far works worth only ₹40 lakh were taken up.

“The condition of our roads are in a bad state. We do not have a community hall. UGD works were stopped in the middle,” she complained.

TDP Corporator G. Chinni Kumari suggested that the corporation needs to focus on slum development and providing better water pipelines to interior areas, so that the residents do not face drinking water supply issues.

JSP corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy sought to know about the funds released by the Central and the State governments to the corporation in the last two years.

CPI(M) corporator B. Ganga Rao objected to the proposed budget saying that the budgets allocated for various departments looks like a number game.