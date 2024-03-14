GVMC begins fire safety inspections of multi-storied buildings in Visakhapatnam

March 14, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma said that all buildings within its jurisdiction should maintain fire safety equipment without fail, in view of public safety and security. He also announced that from March 14 (Thursday), the GVMC would conduct fire safety inspections in multi-storey buildings

The buildings include hotels, restaurants, multi-storey buildings, commercial complexes, educational institutions, function halls, theatres, industries and other high-rise constructions.

In a release on Thursday, Mr. Saikanth Varma said that the management of the establishments should ensure staff are trained in fire fighting.

The building authorities should also acquire a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the GVMC or the Fire Department, he said, adding that mock drills should be conducted once every three months.

He also said that in the GVMC inspections, if the establishments were found flouting norms or lacking fire safety equipment, action would be initiated against the management apart from serving notices.

The commissioner also added that the managements which want to arrange fire safety equipment can contact the GVMC Regional Fire Safety Officer.