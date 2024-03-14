GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GVMC begins fire safety inspections of multi-storied buildings in Visakhapatnam

No Objection Certificate from GVMC or Fire Department mandatory for the buildings, says GVMC Commissioner, adding that notices would be served to those flouting fire safety norms

March 14, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Managements of the establishments should ensure staff are trained in fire fighting, says GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma.

Managements of the establishments should ensure staff are trained in fire fighting, says GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma said that all buildings within its jurisdiction should maintain fire safety equipment without fail, in view of public safety and security. He also announced that from March 14 (Thursday), the GVMC would conduct fire safety inspections in multi-storey buildings

The buildings include hotels, restaurants, multi-storey buildings, commercial complexes, educational institutions, function halls, theatres, industries and other high-rise constructions.

In a release on Thursday, Mr. Saikanth Varma said that the management of the establishments should ensure staff are trained in fire fighting.

The building authorities should also acquire a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the GVMC or the Fire Department, he said, adding that mock drills should be conducted once every three months.

He also said that in the GVMC inspections, if the establishments were found flouting norms or lacking fire safety equipment, action would be initiated against the management apart from serving notices.

The commissioner also added that the managements which want to arrange fire safety equipment can contact the GVMC Regional Fire Safety Officer.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.