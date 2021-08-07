GVMC approves new tax regime amid protests by Opposition parties

Rules revised following instructions from the Centre, say YSRCP corporators

Amid huge protests, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Council passed the proposal to revise the existing property tax (G.O 198) at a special meeting here on Saturday. Walkouts, interruptions and agitations at the podium marked the meet which was organised to discuss the new property tax regime.

According to the new tax structure, the corporation will levy a property tax of 0.15% on the market value of the residential buildings, 0.3 % on non-residential/commercial buildings and 0.5 % on the vacant lands.

Members of various political parties have opposed the new property tax rules in which the State government has proposed to levy tax based on the capital value as against the present rental value. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLC D. Rama Rao alleged that levying taxes based on the market value of property will increase burden on people. He said that whenever the registration charges increase, the tax charges will be revised.

CPI corporator Stalin, TDP corporator Peela Srinivasa Rao and Jana Sena Party corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav have strongly objected to the new tax rules. They questioned the council members that why the representations from the public should not be considered.

CPI(M) corporator B. Ganga Rao requested the YSRCP corporators not to support the proposal keeping in view the responses received from people. He asked the rest of the corporators to submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, that people are against the new property tax regime.

Only two to three YSRCP corporators said some amendments should be made to the proposals, based on response from people. Several YSRCP corporators claimed that the property tax rules are being revised following instructions from the Centre.

Later, members from TDP led by floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao, Jana Sena corporator P Murthy Yadav and CPI(M) corporator B. Ganga Rao staged a protest at the podium of the Mayor, holding placards. They raised slogans alleging that the YSRCP government was burdening people with taxes and demanded immediate cancellation of not just the new property tax rules but also the levying of user charges for garbage collection.

At around 3 p.m., Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari announced that the property tax proposal was passed in the council, as several corporators have supported it.

While all the YSRCP corporators left the council hall after the proposal was passed, corporators of the TDP, BJP, CPI, CPI(M) and the Jana Sena staged protest by staying in the council hall till 7.30 p.m.

Meanwhile, members of the TDP and the Left parties staged protest at Gandhi Statue near the GVMC building and at the GVMC main gate. Senior TDP leaders, including Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy and Palla Srinivasa Rao, raised slogans against the government. The TDP leaders, workers of the Left parties were detained and shifted to the III Town police station.