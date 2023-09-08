GVL writes to Steel Ministry seeking ore to Vizag steel plant from Chhattisgarh mines

September 08, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

In a letter to Union Minister for Steel Jyotiraditya Scinda, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP G.V.L. Narsimha Rao on Friday requested that the Ministry should take immediate steps for supplying iron ore to Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL)- Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from NMDC’s Bacheli and Kirandol mines in Chhattisgarh.

RINL was the largest industrial enterprise in Andhra Pradesh and its performance had a significant effect on the industrial economy of the State, and the livelihood of lakhs of families in and around Visakhapatnam, he said.

Mr. Rao thanked the Steel Minister for providing some relief earlier to RINL in the form of working capital from banks based on his requests and parliamentary interventions earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

He highlighted the problem being faced by RINL regarding supply of iron ore from NMDC Limited, another Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Steel Ministry. He stated that since RINL’s inception, NMDC had been supplying iron ore fines, lump and sized ore from Bailadilla (Bacheli and Kirandol) mines in Chhattisgarh till a few months ago. These were the nearest and best quality iron ore mines at a distance of 560 km from Visakhapatnam.

“As most of the iron ore from Bacheli and Kirandol mines is being supplied to private steel producers, NMDC has now asked RINL to receive most of its iron ore requirements from its mines in Karnataka, which is more than 900 km away from Visakhapatnam, resulting in an additional expenditure of around ₹800 per ton on account of transportation,” the MP mentioned.

Sounding an alarm, he said at present RINL is running with only four days stock of iron ore, while the plant requires a minimum 10 days of stock even to operate two blast furnaces and 15 days of stock to operate three.

As both RINL and NMDC are under the administrative ambit of the Ministry of Steel, Mr. Rao urged Mr. Scindia to intervene and suggest to NMDC to resume supply of iron ore from Bacheli and Kirandol.

As a CPSE, RINL deserved preferential treatment by NMDC, another CPSE, and not negative discrimination in comparison to private steel producers, the MP observed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.