GVL urges Union Finance Secy. to ensure ₹3,110 crore aid for Vizag Steel Plant

Senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao met Union Finance Secretary T.V. Somanathan in New Delhi and sought financial support to the tune of ₹3,110 crore to revive RINL, on Friday.

The meeting is both crucial and timely as an inter-ministerial team of senior officials has recently undertaken a detailed review of RINL’s functioning and is discussing various possibilities for suitable recommendations to the government.

Being the senior most official in the Ministry of Finance, the Finance Secretary has a very important role in making recommendations to the Union Cabinet for any financial support to RINL.

In a letter submitted to the Finance Secretary, Mr. Narasimha Rao stated, “Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is going through a very severe financial crisis over the past few months due to reasons mostly external to RINL and beyond the control of the company. The security of over 30,000 employees of RINL and 1 lakh families overall is dependent on the survival of RINL. RINL’s survival is also important to protect the value of this precious national asset.”

Stating that he had raised these concerns about RINL repeatedly both in the Parliament and outside, Mr. Rao urged the Finance Secretary to support infusion of ₹3,110 crore by the Union Government towards the issuance of preferential shares which will help the company to tide over the present financial crisis. “At present, the authorised share capital of RINL is ₹8,000 crore and the paid-up capital is ₹4,889.85 crore. The balance ₹3,110 crore can be infused in the form of preferential shares to help RINL to regain a positive net worth,” the former MP stated.

Recalling a similar support extended by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government to RINL in 2002, he said the RINL had repaid ₹2,937 crore to the Central government between 2011 and 2016.

He urged the Finance Secretary to undertake a series of other measures too for the revival of RINL.

After the meeting, Mr. Narasimha Rao stated that he had also discussed the idea of transfer of ownership of land to RINL to improve its net worth and to allow it to mobilise additional ₹4,000 crore through various other sources.

A comprehensive set of such proposals will help in nursing RINL back to financial health, he mentioned.

Mr. Somanathan promised to look into all the proposals sympathetically, the BJP leader informed the media.